Covid-19: 21 Cimas Workers, 133 People Test Positive Sunday

Spread This News











By Staff Reporter

AT LEAST 21 Cimas Medical Aid Society staffers tested Covid-19 positive at the High Glen Clinic in Harare forcing the temporary closure of the health centre Sunday.

In its Covid-19 update bulletin, Cimas chief executive (CEO) Vulindela Ndlovu confirmed the development and said a receptionist had tested positive for Covid-19 last Thursday following a routine and random testing of staff.

The CEO said contact tracing and testing subsequently revealed that other staff members had been exposed to the virus as they were in the same work area with the receptionist.

“The case was subsequently handed over to Covid-19 rapid response team and contact tracing began. We also proceeded to test staff in that facility as well as other staff who share transport with her and 21 more people tested positive for the virus,” said Ndlovu.

While the source of infections is unknown, the CEO said, common factors among those who tested positive is that they all shared transport, workstation computers, and telephone handsets.

“All those who tested positive are in quarantine after being referred to the Covid-19 rapid response team and Harare City Health Department. They will also be covered for treatment under recently introduced Cimas Covid-19 cover,” Ndlovu said.

He added all Cimas premises in Harare had been disinfected.

Meanwhile, the Health Ministry has reported that 133 people tested positive for Covid-19 Sunday bringing the total to cases to 1 611.

“133 cases tested positive. These include returnees from South Africa (17), and 116 cases who are isolated. 22 of the local cases are contacts of known confirmed cases. Investigations are underway to establish the source of infection for the other 94 cases,” the ministry said.