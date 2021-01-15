Covid-19 Affects Pari Hospital’s Main Radiotherapy Centre

Spread This News











Xinhua

THE effects of the COVID-19 pandemic have not spared Zimbabwe’s main radiotherapy centre at Parirenyatwa Hospital in Harare, which has had some of its staff members and patients being infected with the virus.

The hospital said in a statement Thursday that it is now reviewing patients on a case by case basis and making appropriate decisions.

“We are having some staff members and patients being infected and this is posing serious risks to the department.

“In the meantime, hospital authorities are reviewing relevant protocols to safeguard both patients and staff members,” the hospital said.

There are two radiotherapy centers in Zimbabwe, at Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals in the capital Harare and at Mpilo Central Hospital in the second largest city of Bulawayo.

The radiotherapy center at Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals is the leading specialized unit in Zimbabwe where treatment of all cancers is done using radiotherapy, chemotherapy and a number of other forms of modern treatment.

Zimbabwe introduced a new nationwide lockdown on Jan. 5 until Jan. 31, amid an exponential rise in cases of Covid-19.