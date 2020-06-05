Covid-19 Cases Now At 237 As 15 More Returning Residents From SA Test Positive

Spread This News











By Staff Reporter

SOME 15 more returning citizens Thursday tested positive for Covid-19, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 237, the Health Ministry has said.

On Wednesday, there were 222 confirmed cases with 16 cases of South African returnees testing positive on the day.

“Fifteen cases tested positive for Covid-19 today (Thursday). These are all returnees from South Africa and are all isolated,” The Health Ministry said in its daily Covid-19 update.

Harare now has a total of 97 confirmed cases followed by Matabeleland South with 40. Bulawayo has 18, Manicaland 8, Mashonaland Central 3, Mashonaland East 3, Mashonaland West 12, Midlands 13, Masvingo 37, and Matabeleland North 3.