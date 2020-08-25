Covid-19 Cases Shoot To Over 6 000 With 155 Deaths Recorded

Spread This News











By Staff Reporter

THE confirmed cases for Covid-19 in Zimbabwe Monday rose to 6 070 including 155 deaths and 4 950 recoveries, the Health Ministry confirmed.

This is after 140 new cases were recorded Monday.

Of these new cases, 134 were local transmissions, five returning residents from Botswana whilst one was from South Africa. Active cases went up on the day to 965.

“As of 24 August 2020, Zimbabwe had 6 070 confirmed cases including 4 950 recoveries and 155 deaths,” the ministry said in its daily Covid-19 update.