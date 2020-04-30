Covid-19: China vows continued Zimbabwe support

Spread This News











By Anna Chibamu

A TOP Chinese diplomat says his country was ever ready to continue assisting Zimbabwe in its fight against the Covid-19 outbreak which has seen 32 confirmed cases to date.

In an interview with NewZimbabwe.com, Chinese Deputy Head, Political Counsellor to Zimbabwe Zhao Baogang noted rising infections in the country adding that Zimbabwe’s Asian ally would not let the situation turn for worse.

“We have noticed that Covid-19 situation is changing with more cases being recorded this past week,” he said Monday.

“We can see the numbers are increasing but we stand together with the government and people of Zimbabwe.

“We have supplied several batches of medical supplies to Zimbabwe that include 166 000 masks and other medical equipment.”

The Chinese diplomat said this was a very important contribution by his country adding that Beijing will continue rendering its assistance.

“We are ever ready to assist and provide help and we will try our best to do whatever we can,” Baogang said.

He expressed gratitude for the solidarity given to his country by Zimbabwe when the world pandemic broke out in China’s Wuhan Province in December last year, killing over 4 500 among over 82 000 confirmed cases recorded in the Asian economic giant.

“We have a high regard for the government of Zimbabwe and its people,” he said.

“China and Africa are strategic partners. China and Zimbabwe have a strategic corporation and value and appreciate the help we got from Zimbabwe government during our trying moments in January this year as we struggled to contain Covid-19 back home.”

In a recent address to the nation, President Emmerson Mnangagwa commended the support received from China, the US and UK governments on the scourge.