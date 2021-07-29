Covid-19 Claims Agric Deputy Min Haritatos’ Mother

Spread This News











By James Muonwa, Mashonaland West Correspondent

AGRICULTURE deputy minister, Vangelis Haritatos’ mother, Angela, has died of Covid-19 related complications.

According to sources, she passed on Wednesday after spending weeks hospitalised on life support.

This means the family has once again been plunged into mourning just over a fortnight after burial of her husband Peter, who also succumbed to Covid-19.

Agriculture ministry permanent secretary, John Basera confirmed the death in a twitter post.

“It is with deepest sorrow that I inform you of the death of our beloved Mbuya Haritatos, mom to our incredible Honourable Vangelis P. Haritatos, today, 18 days after the passing on of Sekuru (Peter) Haritatos. Colleagues, I’m honestly devastated. May the good God comfort you,” Basera wrote.