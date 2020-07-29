Covid-19 Deaths Push To 40 As Confirmed Cases Total 2 817

Spread This News











By Staff Reporter

THE Ministry of Health Tuesday reported 113 new Covid-19 infections, pushing the total cases to 2,817 and the death toll to 40 to date.

Of the 113 new cases, 112 were local transmissions. There were 62 recoveries on the day.

In its daily Covid-19 update, the ministry said two deaths were recorded in Manicaland, one in Bulawayo and one in Mashonaland East. The dead are two men aged 40, a man aged 59 and a woman aged 50.

Bulawayo now has 17 deaths, Harare – 10, Manicaland – four, Midlands – three, Matabeleland North – two while Mashonaland Central, Mashonaland East, Mashonaland West, and Matabeleland South have one death each and Masvingo province – none.