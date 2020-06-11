Covid-19: ED declares day of prayer, fasting for hungry Zimbabweans

Spread This News











By Idah Mhetu

PRESIDENT Emmerson Mnangagwa will lead a National Day of Prayer at State House on 15 June as his government turns to divine intervention against the scourge of coronavirus.

In a State House address Thursday, Mnangagwa said the day shall also be for fasting among locals.

Mnangagwa appealed to the nation to join him and a group of church leaders from various denominations to pray for the troubled country whose Covid-19 cases are just over 300, with four deaths.

The church service will be beamed live on state broadcaster, ZBC and other social media platforms.

“I therefore proclaim 15 June as the Presidential National Day of Prayer and Fasting,” Mnangagwa said.

“On this day, from 10am to 12pm, I invite the whole nation to join me and church leaders from various denominations via live broadcast on ZBC and social media streams for a church service which I shall host at State house.

“Let us offer prayers of petition to the Lord that he may grant us mercy, deliver us from this noisome pestilence and give us the wisdom to take the effective steps to overcome it.”

He also urged Zimbabweans to sacrifice meals in fasting on the day and to also observe gatherings of not more than 50 per group.

“I also urge you all on this day to give up one or two or all meals in fasting.

“It will be best to arrange to participate in this service as families, small groups or church services not exceeding 50 people and observing the precautions we have been taking to prevent the spread of the Coronavirus.”

Zimbabwe faces myriad economic challenges which have been worsened by the deadly coronavirus outbreak.

Among its crises is the shortage of food that has seen government rely on imports to feed a hungry nation.