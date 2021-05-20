Covid-19, Govt Debts, Delay Completion Of Hwange Power Units

Spread This News











By Matabeleland North Correspondent

HWANGE: The prolonged lockdowns due to the Covid-19 pandemic, and failure by the government to pay contractors working on the expansion of power station Units 7 and 8 here, have delayed the completion of the US$1,5 billion project by nine months.

The expansion of the two power units is expected to greatly reduce Zimbabwe’s perennial electricity cuts and its importation from neighbouring countries.

In 2018, President Emmerson Mnangagwa presided over groundbreaking for the expansion of Unit 7 and 8 at the Hwange Power Station before construction work started in August of the same year.

Unit 7 should have been up by now with Unit 8 expected to run early next year. However, engineers say they have missed the deadline by 258 days.

Project engineer Forbes Chanakira said the initiative is about 64% complete when it was now supposed to be 90.8%, according to the initial schedule.

“By now Unit 7 should be at 90.8% but because of Covid-19, we are at 64.6%. We have a delay of 258 days. Covid-19 and interim payment certificate affected design, manufacturing and logistics and manpower mobilization,” said Chanakira.

He was briefing Matabeleland North Minister Richard Moyo who was touring the projects Tuesday.

“We are owing China Exim Bank US$33 million and it worries us as this has bedevilled the project,” said Chanakira.

Moyo promised to engage Finance Minister Mthuli Ncube to ensure the timely release of funds and avoid further delays.

The provincial minister’s visit to the Hwange Power Station was to get an update on the progress of the project.

Moyo however commended on-site engineers and the contractor for continuing with their work despite the challenges faced.

Both Unit 7 and 8 will add 600MW capacity to the existing 920MW. However, the power station is currently generating only 600MW because of obsolete equipment.

Chanakira told Moyo, resources permitting, Unit 7 was now expected to run from January next year while the date for Unit 8 had pushed further.

The project is a joint venture between Sino Hydro and the Zimbabwe Power Company (ZPC).