Covid-19: Govt Places Hurungwe, Kariba Under Strict Lockdowns

By James Muonwa, Mashonaland West Correspondent

FOLLOWING a surge in the number of new Covid-19 infections reported in Hurungwe district in the past week, the Ministry of Health and Child Care has, with immediate effect, placed the district and Kariba under strict lockdowns for an indefinite period.

Visitors in and out of Hurungwe district are now banned effective Friday, 11 June.

Mashonaland West acting medical director, Dr Maxwell Hove confirmed the localised Covid-19 lockdowns to the media.

“There have been reported cases of new Covid-19 infections in Hurungwe district. This has prompted the health ministry to activate total lockdowns on Hurungwe and Kariba in order to contain the further spread of the pandemic,” said Hove.

The past week saw at least 48 new coronavirus infections recorded at Chidamoyo Hospital and Karoi Town Council, among other areas. Some health staff was also among those infected.

The latest development comes on the back of continued denials by government it was planning on reintroducing a strict national lockdown to stop the threat of a third wave of the pandemic hitting the country.

Chief coordinator in the National Response to the Covid-19 pandemic in the Office of the President and Cabinet, Dr Agnes Mahomva was this week quoted in the state media calling on the public to embrace vaccination to curb devastating effects of a third wave.

Slightly over 1 million people have received at least one dose of the Covid-19 vaccine.

Zimbabwe is currently under Level Three of lockdown restrictions, which allow for relaxed movement, longer working hours for businesses, including the informal sector and less restrictive night curfew.

As of Wednesday, the country had recorded 39 321 positive cases, 36 756 recoveries and 1 617 deaths.

Hurungwe district police commander, Chief Superintendent Helena Mahonde last night (tonight) issued a notice to inhabitants that the situation regarding Covid 19 had moved to another level.

“Please be advised that Hurungwe and Kariba districts are now on lockdown. To that end you are being advised not to make unnecessary movements.

“We will not hesitate to arrest anyone loitering or making unnecessary movements.

“No unnecessary movements to Karoi or from Karoi. Please be warned and advised accordingly,” said Mahonde.

All beer outlets should close until further notice and proprietors caught flouting the Covid-19 regulations will be arrested and prosecuted without an option of a fine, the police chief further warned.

“Shop owners, you are reminded to strictly adhere to Covid 19 guidelines to avoid businesses being closed completely for non-compliance. Shops will open from 0800hrs and close at 1700hrs.”

All public gatherings are banned save for funerals with a maximum of 30 people allowed to attend.

“The more you cooperate, the more we are likely to get rid of this menace,” Mahonde added.