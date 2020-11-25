Covid-19: Govt to intensify enforcement of lockdown measures

Spread This News











By Anna Chibamu

GOVERNMENT is set to intensify enforcement on the country’s lockdown measures after cases of Covid-19 have surged in the recent past.

This was announced at a post-cabinet media briefing in Harare Tuesday by the acting chairperson Tourism Minister Nqobizitha Mangaliso Ndlovu.

Ndlovu reiterated the country’s lockdown and curfew measures still existed adding that police will not hesitate to impose penalties to curb the spread of the pandemic.

Said the minister, “The nation is informed that gatherings are still limited to two persons, while authorised events such as weddings and church congregation are limited to fifty (50) and one hundred (100) persons, respectively.

“Government notes with concern that there has been an increase in Covid-19 positive cases over the past three weeks. The enforcement of lockdown measures will be intensified henceforth.

“It should be emphasized that where there is non-compliance to these regulations the low enforcement agencies will not hesitate to enforce the penalties prescribed.”

Minister Ndlovu said “measures have been put in place to strengthen protective and preventative measures in boarding school environments”.

This follows the shocking events of the past week in which over a hundred students at John Tallach School in Matabeleland North tested positive for Coviod-19.

“The Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education with technical support from Health ministry is organising logistics for implementing measures to minimise the recurrence of the John Tallach School experience in other boarding schools,” said the minister.

“Therefore, government was reviewing the maximum carrying capacity of all boarding hostels, conducting detailed inspection of boarding facilities and targeted training of hostel matron, boarding masters as well as kitchen staff in order to guarantee fresh water to schools in need.”

Treasury also released $150 million to the education ministry for the drilling of boreholes.

According to the national Ad-hoc committee on Covid-19, as of 20 November 2020, Zimbabwe had recorded a cumulative 9 120 confirmed Covid-19 cases, 8 229 recoveries, and 265 deaths.

The national recovery rate is at 90.2 percent.