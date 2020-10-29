Covid-19: Kamambo wishes Fifa boss speedy recovery

Spread This News











By Sports Reporter

ZIFA president, Felton Kamambo has sent his best wishes for a speedy recovery to FIFA president Gianni Infantino who has been tested positive for Coronavirus.

In a statement, Kamambo said as Zifa, they join the world football family in wishing Infantino well after he contracted Covid-19.

“The Zimbabwe Football Association (Zifa) joins the global football fraternity in solidarity with the world’s football mother body (Fifa) president, Gianni Infantino, who tested positive for coronavirus yesterday (Tuesday),’’ said Kamambo.

“Zifa received the unpleasant news with utmost sadness. We are with him in our prayers during this painful period as he battles against the pandemic. We earnestly wish president Gianni Infantino a speedy recovery,’’ Kamambo said.

Fifa announced that Infantino had received confirmation on Tuesday that he had tested positive for Covid-19. The 50-year-old is said to be experiencing mild symptoms and has begun self-isolating.

Said the world football governing body, “The Fifa president, who has reported mild symptoms, has immediately placed himself in self-isolation and will remain in quarantine at least for 10 days. All people who came into contact with the Fifa president during the last few days have been informed accordingly and they are being requested to take the necessary steps. FIFA sincerely wishes president Infantino a speedy recovery.’’

Several high-profile footballers have contracted coronavirus, with most of them having since recovered.

These include Kylian Mbappe, Paulo Dybala, Angel Di Maria, Paul Pogba, Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Neymar.

Portuguese superstar, Cristiano Ronaldo is the latest footballer to test positive for Covid-19 and missed Juventus’ Uefa Champions League clash against Barcelona on Wednesday after returning yet another positive test despite having followed the quarantine procedures.

Maradona, who led Argentina to World Cup glory in 1986, began isolating at his home in Argentina on Tuesday after last coming into contact with the guard on the weekend.

The 59-year-old world football legend is not displaying symptoms and will do a Covid-19 screening on Thursday, local media reported.