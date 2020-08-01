Covid-19: Late Army Spokesperson Mugwisi Was Shiri Contact

Spread This News











By Staff Reporter

ZIMBABWE National Army (ZNA) spokesperson Colonel Overson Mugwisi, who succumbed to Covid-19 Friday morning, may have contracted the deadly virus from his former boss, Perrance Shiri who also died earlier on Wednesday.

According to sources, the two men were in physical contact only a few days before they both tested positive.

Shiri, who was Agriculture Minister, was buried Friday at the National Heroes Acre in Harare after the Zanu PF Politburo declared him a national hero.

Mugwisi died in a military hospital at the Josiah Magama Tongogara Barracks (former KGVI) in Harare.

He had been rushed there after failing to get some medical attention at both private and public hospitals which have since been avoiding admitting critically ill patients for fear of contracting the dreaded virus.

Shiri also died Wednesday morning while seeking medical attention at a Chinese centre in Belgravia, Harare.

“He was in contact with Shiri recently. They held a meeting. He had other health complications but Covid-19 worsened it,” a family member of Mugwisi confirmed to NewZimbabwe.com.

The source said Mugwisi died just hours after tests confirmed he had coronavirus.

“He was tested Thursday around 1 pm and the results came around 7 pm showing he had the virus,” the source added.

Shiri’s driver also succumbed to Covid-19 and was buried last Saturday.

Before his appointment as Agriculture Minister in December 2017, Shiri served for years as the Air Marshall of the Air Force of Zimbabwe where he created a close bond with Mugwisi.