Covid-19 Lockdown Sees Decline In Bulawayo’s Crime Rate – Police

Spread This News











By Mbekezeli Ncube

POLICE in Bulawayo have noticed a drop in crime rates since the start of the Covid-19 lockdown on 31 March.

The police have also attributed the reduction to residents for a significant role in fighting crime in the city and urged the public to continue cooperating with the police in tackling crime in the city.

Police spokesperson for Bulawayo province, Inspector Abednico Ncube told NewZimbabwe.com the crime rate was lower compared to last year not only because of strict Covid-19 systems but because of the local community’s role in keeping criminals off the streets.

“As compared to last year, the crime rate in our city has dropped, this is because of the police systems that are being applied in the city,” said Ncube although he could not furnish our reporter with statistics.

“The community is also doing everything they can to protect their society as they work hand in hand with the police for them to live in a crime-free environment.

“I encourage members of the public to continue working with the police in apprehending suspects and helping the police in keeping them behind bars. However, I urge the people to desist from taking the law into their own hands as this is only for trained policemen and women.”