Covid-19: Mayor Urges Vigilance Among Kwekwe Residents

By Staff Reporter

KWEKWE mayor Angeline Kasipo has called on residents to “up their game” after the Midlands city has witnessed Covid-19 cases surge to 179, coupled with 16 related deaths recorded so far.

Addressing a press conference Friday, Kasipo said Kwekwe has not been spared from the deadly virus.

“Some sources have recently labelled Kwekwe City as a ‘hot spot’ for Covid-19.

“However, let me hasten to say like any other city or town in Zimbabwe, Kwekwe has not been spared by the ongoing scourge of the pandemic,” she said.

“In the last few weeks, the city has recorded some increases in both cases and deaths due to Covid-19.

“As at the morning of 20 January 2021, Kwekwe city has a cumulative total of 179 cases, 60 recoveries and 16 deaths.

“What this means is that we need to have every member of the Kwekwe community doing everything they can to mitigate the negative impacts of this pandemic on our lives.”

Kasipo expressed concern over some residents’ continued failure to adhere to Covid-19 regulations as set by both government and the World Health Organisation.

She continued, “Now that we are faced with a more serious wave of the pandemic than what we initially experienced, we need to up our game in terms of the steps we take as Kwekwe community to contain it.

“How do we do that? We need not reinvent the wheel. We know what works in our favour, we have been advised by technical experts and we need to do just that with utmost diligence.

“Over the last few months, we have seen a laxity by residents, communities and businesses in complying with laid down prevention regulations and lockdown restrictions.

“It is evident that our people in Kwekwe are in need of yet another reminder of what needs to be done in order to beat this virus and this can never be over emphasised.”