Covid-19 Passes 1 000 Mark As Deaths Rise To 19  

By Staff Reporter

CONFIRMED cases of Covid-19 in Zimbabwe reached 1 034 Monday while deaths rose to 19, the Health Ministry said in its daily update.

“Forty-nine cases tested positive for Covid-19 today (Monday). These include returnees from South Africa, 28, and 21 local cases who are isolated,” the ministry said.

“Seven of the local cases are contacts of known confirmed cases, investigations are underway to establish the source of infection for the remaining 14.

“Today, we regret one death at community level. The death occurred in Midlands province and was detected during routine postmortem as part of our Covid-19 surveillance. We await the full postmortem report of the direct cause of death.”