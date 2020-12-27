Covid-19: Takaona Calls On Journalists To Avoid Gatherings, Workshops

Spread This News











By Anna Chibamu

FORMER Zimbabwe Union of Journalists (ZUJ) president Matthew Takaona has urged journalists to start finding smart ways of gathering news and try to avoid gatherings and workshops.

He was speaking to NewZimbabwe.com Friday in the wake of the Covid-19 death of ZUJ secretary general Foster Dongozi.

Dongozi, as secretary general of the journalist union, attended a number of workshops and had just attended another one in Gweru when he finally succumbed to the dreaded disease.

The virus has also claimed a few of some local journalists.

Takaona, who is the chairperson of Community Newspapers Association of Zimbabwe (CNAZ), was quick to caution against journalists attending gatherings.

He said no one was safe from a virus that has claimed over 320 lives in the country.

“The world over, movement of people has been relaxed but the biggest challenge could be gatherings.

“I think journalists can go about conducting their business, but workshops should for now be suspended until we really see how the situation goes,” said Takaona.

In relation to this, most private companies, government departments and non-governmental organisations have now introduced ZOOM platforms which allow coordinators to carry out events with participants who would be enjoying the safety of their homes or other secluded places.

Dongozi died on Wednesday and his death follows those of fellow journalists Janet Munyaka early this month and Zororo Makamba in March this year.

In his comments, Takaona admitted that, as frontline workers, it was difficult for journalists to completely avoid movement but maintained that, where possible, they could resort the internet or their phones to gather news.