Covid-19: US Donates 20 Ventilators To Government

By Anna Chibamu

AS Zimbabwe continues to experience an up-surge in Covid-19 cases and deaths past few weeks, the United States Thursday donated 20 ventilators to government.

In a tweet, US ambassador to Zimbabwe Brian Nichols admitted too many people had lost lives through the global pandemic.

Nichols also took time to condole with all those who have lost their loved ones from the dreaded disease.

“Too many Zimbabweans have already passed away due to Covid-19. We express our deepest condolences to all who have lost their loved ones.

“We are pleased to deliver 20 ventilators which compliment Zimbabwe’s efforts to combat Covid-19 and demonstrate the United States’ ongoing commitment to supporting the people of Zimbabwe through this crisis and beyond,” said Nichols.

The US diplomat presented Solidarity Trust Zimbabwe with the 20 brand-new US-manufactured ventilators for use in hospitals across the country.

The donation comes amid media reports that Zimbabwean public health institutions were now being overwhelmed by Covid-19 cases, although government has dismissed the reports as “an exaggeration” on the real situation on the ground.

As at 20 January, 2021 Zimbabwe had 29 408 confirmed Covid-19 cases, 19 253 recoveries and 879 deaths.

Government warned people against unnecessary movements while urging continued masking up, washing of hands and sanitising as well as maintaining social distancing, among preventive measures.

Health and Child Care Deputy Minister John Mangwiro on Thursday said the “upsurge in the Covid-19 cases and deaths being recorded were attributed to uncontrolled movements of people during the festive season”.

The deputy minister called for adherence to laid down Covid-19 preventive measures.