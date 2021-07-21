Covid-19 Vaccine Now Available In Private Clinics

GOVERNMENT is allocating Covid-19 vaccines to private clinics and hospitals, mainly targeting hotspot areas, Health ministry permanent secretary Jasper Chimedza announced Tuesday.

The vaccines will be available at a price not exceeding $434,34.

This comes at a time, the government is targeting vaccinating a million people during the period of the extended lockdown.

Said Chimedza in a statement: “Vaccination remains free in public institutions and the private sector. However, the private sector is allowed to charge a nominal administration fee of injection by doctor using HFoZ claim number 90070 ZW$434, 35, an injection by nurse 90072 ZW$220,64.

Added Chimedza: “At no point should the private sector charge more than the above stipulated administration fee.The private sector will access the vaccines, syringes and registers and vaccination cards from the provincial Medical Directors (PMDs) and City Health Directors who will be monitoring the implementation of the programme.

“The recruitment of the private sector into this Covid-19 vaccination programme is subject to the participants not charging for the vaccines, daily reporting of statistics to the next level through the PMDS and City Health Directors and reporting of adverse events following immunisation if any,” he said.

Zimbabwe launched Covid-19 vaccination programme on February 28 this year and is targeting vaccinating 60 percent of its 14 million population this year.

To date, a total of 1 184 435 have received their first jab while 643 203 had their second dose.

Zimbabweans were initially reluctant to get the jab but there has been a scramble for the vaccine of late after the government announced that unvaccinated civil servants will be blacklisted on allowances.