Covid-19 wrap: Over 372 000 global deaths

AP

The novel coronavirus has killed at least 372 047 people since the outbreak first emerged in China last December, according to a tally from official sources compiled by AFP at 11:00 (GMT) on Monday.

At least 6 182 860 cases of coronavirus have been registered in 196 countries and territories. Of these, at least 2 574 100 are now considered recovered.

The tallies, using data collected by AFP from national authorities and information from the World Health Organisation (WHO), probably reflect only a fraction of the actual number of infections. Many countries are testing only symptomatic cases or the most serious ones.

The United States is the worst-hit country with 104 383 deaths from 1 790 191 cases. At least 444 758 people have been declared recovered.

After the US, the hardest-hit countries are Britain with 38 489 deaths from 274 762 cases, Italy with 33 415 deaths from 233 019 cases, Brazil with 29 314 deaths and 514 849 cases and France with 28 802 deaths and 188 882 cases.