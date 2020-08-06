Covid-19: Zimra temporarily closes Mutare dry port as staff tests positive

Spread This News











By Staff Reporter

THE Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (Zimra) has closed its container depot at GMS dry port in Mutare amid reports some of its staff members tested positive for Covid-19.

Zimra used GMS dry port for physical inspection of cargo coming via port of Beira.

Clearing agents at Forbes border post told NewZimbabwe.com Wednesday the container depot has been temporarily closed to allow fumigation of the place.

“We were instructed that commercial office, GMS cash office will be operating from Forbes border post to allow fumigation,” said one clearing agent.

In a statement, Zimra Head Corporate Affairs Francis Chimanda said his organisation was aware that due to the positioning of their offices, inland and border stations there needed to remain vigilant in observing and practising procedures that reduce the high risk of exposure to Covid-19.

“In the interest of safeguarding employees, clients and public as directed by guidelines from World Health Organisations (WHO), the ministry of Health and Child Care, Zimra is implementing measures to mitigate the likely impact and risks of the viral threat to operations and human life.

“Current measures at our border posts and stations in instances of expected or suspected exposure to Covid-19 include but are not limited to, testing contacts of all suspected Covid-19 cases, immediate closure of subsequent disinfection of offices, inland and border stations that may be at risk.

“Re-opening of disinfected offices is done with the assistance and guidance of the relevant local medical authorities and where practical, Zimra stations maintain critical skeleton staff.

“Staff are being provided with appropriate Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) and sanitisers and service are, as much as possible, being offered to clients/agents via electronic means,” said Chimanda.