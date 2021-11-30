Covid: Masvingo Becomes Fourth Wave Epicentre As Cases Rise Dramatically

Spread This News

By Clayton Shereni

MASVINGO province is fast becoming the epicentre of a catastrophic fourth wave of the Covid-19 pandemic after cases dramatically surged in the past 24 hours.

The spike is being driven by cases at Masvingo Teachers College where 73 students tested positive to the virulent contagion on Monday alone.

Cases there rose sharply have risen from 81 to 157 in just one day.

Masvingo provincial Covid-19 taskforce spokesperson, Rodgers Irimayi confirmed the development Tuesday morning, warming the worst was yet to come.

“The cumulative figure of students at Masvingo Teachers College who tested positive was 157 by end of day on Monday. Tests are still going on at the institution and these figures may continue rising,” Irimayi said.

Irimayi also said students who tested positive are isolating and face to face lectures have since been suspended to avoid a further spread.

“Learning is being encouraged to continue virtually to curtail further spreading of the disease. Most of those positive cases are asymptomatic. Those who tested positive are being isolated at the college,” he said.

Clinical tests are reportedly being done in Harare to verify the type of Covid-19 variant which has rocked the institution amid fears the country could have been besieged by the newly discovered Omicron variant.

Yesterday a total of 423 tests were done in Masvingo province and 82 positive cases being the highest across the country were recorded while 13 recoveries were also noted.

Masvingo currently tops the number of active cases as it has 207 active cases and more cases are expected to be recorded due to the urgent spike that has overwhelmed the province.

A total of 3 781 186 Zimbabweans have received their first jab of the vaccine while 2 804 465 got both doses.