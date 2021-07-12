Covid: South African Deaths Clog Bulawayo Cemeteries

Spread This News











By Bulawayo Correspondent

BULAWAYO cemeteries are being overwhelmed by burials from neibhouring South Africa, a latest local council report shows.

According to the report, the city’s two cemeteries Athlone West and Luveve recorded a total of 21 burials from South Africa during the past month while two burials were recorded from Botswana.

During the same period, the two cemeteries also recorded one death each from Harare and Binga.

A total of eleven cremations were also carried out in the city during the same period.

More than two million Zimbabweans are living and working in South Africa after fleeing the ever-worsening economic and political crises in their home country.

The report further stated following an increase in the destruction and defacement of several grave monumental works at West Park Cemetery, the local authority has engaged the services of the Zimbabwe Prisons and Correctional Services (ZPSC) to carry out maintenance work at the cemeteries.

Prisoners are carrying out the maintenance work.

“The Zimbabwe Prisons and Correctional Services, which was requested to carry out maintenance work at the cemeteries continued with a splendid job at West Park cemetery despite uncontrolled fires which have destroyed and defaced several grave monumental works,” reads part of the report.

Councillor Joyce Ndlovu also expressed concern over how mourners were violating Covid-19 restrictions and gathered in large crowds for burial at cemeteries. Only 30 mourners are allowed at a funeral wake.

“Councillor Joyce Ndlovu noted that residents did not adhere to the 30 stipulated number of people allowed in the cemetery per burial. Most residents used their political affiliation as an excuse,” added the report.

Deputy Mayor Mlandu Ncube also observed that it was difficult to regulate the number of people attending burials due to cultural beliefs.

“Culturally, a burial has an open invitation. Residents should be encouraged to stick to the stipulated numbers of mourners who attend burials at cemeteries. It is also prudent to observe other stipulated Covid-19 regulations. This should be applicable to all residents,” he said.