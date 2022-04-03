COVID: WHO Urges Governments To Be Vigilant As Pandemic Surges Once More

Spread This News

By Mandipa Masenyama

THE World Health Organisation (WHO) has urged governments to be more vigilant in the fight against Covid-19 despite significant strides made in containing the pandemic.

The call comes at a time when Covid-19 cases in Southern African countries are now rising at the onset of winter.

WHO urged governments not to abandon their links and partners who aided them during the peak of Covid-19 in 2020.

“The gains made since 2020 in surveillance and public health response capacity for Covid-19, including new technological advancements in diagnostics and genomic surveillance and the strengthening of established networks and partnerships, must not be lost as authorities reallocate public health resources to other pressing needs,” WHO said in a statement Saturday.

“We must retain the agility and the public health intelligence necessary to rapidly scale up and relax response efforts in response to dynamic changes in the nature of the pandemic threat,” WHO said.

The multilateral organisation encouraged all governments to craft national operational plans in preparation of future unexpected health emergencies.

Each country has a unique risk profile enhanced preparedness for future health emergencies requires national operational plans that are tailored and responsive, and that incorporate the lessons learned from Covid-19.

However, Zimbabwe’s health system has degraded due to poor funding by the Zimbabwean government.

Poor wages for health personnel has left the sector understaffed as many flee to greener pastures where their efforts are better rewarded.