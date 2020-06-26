Covidgate: Regional anti-graft body calls on ED to act on Moyo

Spread This News











By Staff Reporter

A REGIONAL anti-graft body, Anti-Corruption Trust of Southern Africa has added to calls for President Emmerson Mnangagwa to immediately suspend Health Minister Obadiah Moyo for his alleged involvement in a recent Covid-19 kit procurement scandal.

Moyo, who is mired in a murky $60m procurement deal, is out on $50 000 bail.

In a statement Wednesday, David Jamali, ACT-SA chair, said it was scandalous for the State President to continue keeping Moyo and cohorts in government despite corruption allegations.

“We urge President Mnangagwa to immediately suspend Health minister Obadiah Moyo and all those fingered in the Covidgate scandal.

“It’s equally scandalous to keep them in office when they have caused so much harm to the country and the people of Zimbabwe.

“All these individuals should be suspended until they are cleared by competent courts of law.”

He further said ACT-SA was deeply concerned with an increase in corruption cases involving high profile individuals in the country.

“The Covidgate scandal is more worrying considering that individuals implicated are supposed to be exemplary due to the nature of their duties and responsibilities in society,” Jamali said.

“The list of these individuals include: Dr. Obadiah Moyo, George Guvamatanga, Florah Nancy Sifeku, Charles Mwaramba and Rolland Mlalaz among others.”