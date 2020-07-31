Crackdown Continues As Police Arrest Mahere, Mamombe, Dangarembwa

Spread This News











By Staff Reporter

POLICE in Harare have arrested MDC Alliance national spokesperson Fadzayi Mahere, filmmaker Tsitsi Dangarembwa among some activists over protests which had been planned for this Friday.

In a separate incident, Harare police also arrested Harare West MP Joanna Mamombe who was in the company of her lawyer, Obey Shava and colleagues, Netsai Marova and Cecilia Chimbiri.

According to the Zimbabwe Human Rights Lawyers (ZHLR), the four were arrested near the Zanu PF headquarters on their way to the Harare Central Police Station.

“ZLHR strongly condemns the arbitrary detention of @obeyshava with his clients @JoanaMamombe, @NetsaiMarova and ceechimbiri2. They were arrested near Zanu PF headquarters on their way to (Harare) Central Police Station where they are scheduled to report as part of (their) bail condition.

“Detention of our lawyer @obeyshava1 is strongly condemned, he must be released forthwith together with his clients,” the ZLHR said.

According to ZLHR, Chimbiri was also assaulted by a soldier on her arrest.

“We also strongly condemn the wanton assault of @ceechimbiri2 by a soldier.”

Also arrested Friday in Masvingo is Henry Chivhanga.

“In Masvingo, we have located Henry Chivhanga, the director of Disability Amalgamation Community Trust arrested by @PoliceZimbabwe and charged for unnecessary movement,” the ZLHR said.

Details of the arrests of Mahere and Dangarembwa are still sketchy, but Mahere had earlier posted pictures of herself and a handful of Groombridge residents on social media holding placards denouncing corruption, State-sponsored abductions, and demanding a free Zimbabwe.

“Embarked on a socially distanced peaceful protest in our community this morning. It’s important to speak out and take a stand in accordance with the Constitution, Covid-19 regulations and morality. We want a free Zimbabwe.

However, Dangarembwa was arrested in Borrowdale with a friend Julie Barnes, and the two are currently detained at the Borrowdale Police Station.