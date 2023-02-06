Creating UK rap music videos with Zim-born KLVDR; worked with Stormzy and done campaigns for Beats by Dre, Daimler

By lbbonline.com

Kalvadour Peterson – more widely known as KLVDR was engrossed in music, art and culture as long as he can remember. Moving between Zimbabwe and England, and soaking up the creative scenes of both countries, Kal knew from early age he wanted to pursue a career in the creative world.

Sitting down with LBB’s Nisna Mahtani, KLVDR shares his journey and inspirations, reminding us that ‘Every project is an opportunity, so you have to enjoy the process.’

LBB: Let’s start at the beginning. Can you tell us about some of your creative influences growing up?

KLVDR: No one in my family does anything creative, except one uncle of mine. A lot of my creative influences come from how much I moved as a child. I moved from Harare, Zimbabwe to England when I was 11, so I saw a lot through the brief period before I was a teenager.

My biggest influence was from understanding the different cities and cultures that I saw. Seeing how people communicate and gaining an insight into both African and western music made me keen to know more. Being a music head is a part of the reason why I create music videos – it celebrates people coming together. It’s an avenue for happiness.

LBB: You started out studying graphic design before going into stage design, live visuals and branding. How did you start your career in the creative industry?

KLVDR: When I was younger, I always knew I wanted to make stuff. However, what that stuff was, I wasn’t clear on. It actually started with me wanting to be an architect, but when I dove deeper, it was a lot of years… and then some architects don’t even get to work on the buildings! So, I decided to pursue something else. I fell in love with furniture design, but that also wasn’t giving me enough. That’s when I stumbled into graphics.

I went to university and studied graphic design, it gave me the base skills I needed to fall in the direction I did. I actually ended up picking up a camera and doing photography because people would give me rubbish pictures. When a friend of mine passed away, I decided to make a tribute video. After that, people started asking me to do more videos. I didn’t ever think I was going to be a director, it was just a natural progression. It then kept growing and growing, and here I am.

The funny thing is, the stage designs and visuals came after I started directing music videos. I end up dipping in and dipping out of it as artists get me to work on their videos, and then want me to be involved in the whole project.