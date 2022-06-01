Cricket Australia confirm Zimbabwe tour schedule

Zimbabwe will tour Australia for a three match ODI series which begins on August 28 in Townsville

Zimbabwe will tour Australia for a three match ODI series which begins on August 28 in Townsville

Spread This News

By Sports Reporter

CRICKET Australia have released the schedule for the three-match One Day International (ODI) series against Zimbabwe set for August.

Zimbabwe initially hoped to play a one-off Test match with Australia to be included in the schedule but their request was turned down by Cricket Australia due to the Aussies’ busy schedule.

Cricket Australia announced an action-packed summer schedule yesterday, with the T20 World Cup on home soil between October 16 and November 13 the standout.

While the exact dates of the tour to India are yet to be finalised, Australia will play two matches against West Indies on the Gold Coast and three matches against England in Brisbane and Canberra prior to the 20-over showcase commencing.

Before touring Australia in August, Zimbabwe will host Afghanistan in three ODIs and three T20 internationals.

The ODIs will be played on June 4, 6 and 9, while the T20Is are set for June 11, 12 and 14 at Harare Sports Club.

The series against Afghanistan will give Zimbabwe a chance to salvage their pride, which was battered by Namibia in a five-match T20I in Bulawayo.

Meanwhile, Bulawayo will host the International Cricket Council Men’s T20 World Cup Global Qualifier B in July.

The qualifiers will be played at Queens Sports Club and Bulawayo Athletic Club and will be contested by eight countries from July 8-18.

Zimbabwe is one of the countries still seeking a place in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup and will be hoping to fill one of the two final slots left.

The seven teams heading to Zimbabwe for the qualifiers are Hong Kong, Jersey, Netherlands, Papua New Guinea, Singapore, Uganda and the United States of America.

Australia men’s ODI series vs Zimbabwe

August 28: Riverway Stadium, Townsville

August 31: Riverway Stadium, Townsville

September 3: Riverway Stadium, Townsville