CRICKET: Ireland return to Zimbabwe for the first time since 2018

By Belfast Telegraph

Ireland will return to Zimbabwe next month for the first time since 2018 — when they failed to qualify for the ICC World Cup in England — to contest three T20 internationals and three one-day internationals.

All the games will be at the Harare Sports Club with the T20s being played from January 12-15 and the ODIs following on January 18, 20 and 23.

The ODIs, which are not part of the World Cup Super League, will be Ireland’s first since their three-match series against New Zealand in Malahide in July when the Black Caps won by one wicket, three wickets and one run respectively.

The games are the first of 11 ODIs which Ireland will play ahead of their likely participation in the World Cup qualifiers – back in Zimbabwe in June/July – for next year’s Finals in India, with three more scheduled on their upcoming tour of Bangladesh, then two in Sri Lanka and three at home to Bangladesh in May.

Ireland will definitely be taking part in the T20 World Cup qualifiers in Scotland in July, for the 2024 finals in USA and West Indies, and the games will be their first since impressive performances at the World Cup last month, which included victory over champions England.