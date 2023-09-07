Cricket legend Heath Streak gets State assisted funeral

Spread This News

By Sports Reporter

ZIMBABWE Cricket legend Heath Streak, who passed away last Sunday and was cremated as per his wishes, will get a State-assisted funeral in recognition of his contributions to the development of cricket.

Streak passed on at the age of 49 at his family farm in Inyathi in Matabeleland North after a battle with cancer.

In a statement, the Sports and Recreation Commission stated: “The Government of the Republic of Zimbabwe has awarded the late Heath Hilton Streak a State assisted funeral.

“This is in recognition of his undoubted contribution to the sport of cricket in Zimbabwe. The late Heath Hilton Streak’s achievements in the game established him as one of Zimbabwe’s finest cricketers, and arguably the country’s greatest all-rounder in the game. His achievements as a player, captain and coach brought pride to the country he loved and served passionately both on and off the field.

“The achievements have also been recognized across the cricket world by luminaries of the game as well as in those countries, counties, and clubs he played and coached during his long and distinguished career. He will always be remembered as a legend of the game locally and internationally.”

The legendary all-rounder played in 65 Tests for Zimbabwe, taking 216 wickets, and 189 one-day internationals, in which he took 239 wickets.

After his retirement as a player, Streak turned to coaching and later became the national team bowling coach and then the head coach until he left in 2018.

He also had coaching stints with Bangladesh, Scotland, Somerset and several franchise T20 teams around the world.

Streak is survived by his wife, Nadine, and four children.

In an earlier statement on behalf of the country’s sports regulatory body, SRC board chairman Gerald Mlotshwa said: “On behalf of the Board, management and staff of the Sports and Recreation Commission (SRC), I wish to extend our sincere condolences to Nadine Streak, the children Holly, Charlotte, Harry and Kevin on the passing of their father, legendary Zimbabwe cricketer, captain and coach, Heath Hilton Streak.

“The country has lost a legend of the game, a true gentleman, a loving husband and father. Dennis and Sheona – you raised an icon. Leigh-Ann, your brother’s legacy is sealed.”

He added: “He will be missed by all in the game of cricket and beyond.

“The tributes pouring in from the length and breadth of Zimbabwe, and all around the world, from ordinary folk to other luminaries of the game are testament to the influence he had on all our lives.

“Our prayers are with the entire Streak family, relatives and friends. Take comfort from the love and comfort and accolades pouring in for Heath. Legends live forever,” concluded the SRC boss in his condolence message.