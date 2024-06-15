Cricket National Premier League season kicks off

Spread This News

By Sports Reporter

ZIMBABWE Cricket (ZC) General Manager, Dirk Viljoen, has praised the National Premier League, which kicks off this Saturday saying the platform would present an opportunity to unearth talent.

Viljoen, who is responsible for cricket affairs, made these remarks during the 2024 team unveiling press conference in the capital.

Formed in 2021, the NPL is now in its fourth year running as the number of participants continues to increase.

“As ZC, we believe this is an opportunity for youngsters to showcase themselves. Not only that, but they will also have senior players to rub shoulders with as they expand their careers.

“So, we are looking forward to another exciting season in the NPL which I think has done well to give players exposure,” said Viljoen.

As the season starts, attention will be on Takashinga Patriots 1, who are the defending champions.

The side’s captain Ray Kayiya told the media that the team is ready to handle the pressure that comes with defending their title.

“What I can say is from winning the league last season, there is pressure, but we have some senior guys in the team to take us through that.

“We obviously hoping for another good season and of course to defend the title,” he said.

A total of 14 teams will be battling for honours this season with four new sides in the mix namely, Knights from Masvingo, Strikers from Mashonaland East, Rangers form Harare and Rimuka from Mashonaland West.

CNPL MATCHDAY 1 FIXTURES

Saturday: Gladiators v Mbizo (Old Hararians), Westside v Takashinga Patriots 1 (Mutare Sports Club),

Rangers v Amakhosi (Masvingo Sports Club), Takashinga Patriots 2 v BAC (Kwekwe Sports Club)

Sunday: Rimuka v Rainbow (Kadoma Sports Club), Queens v Strikers (Kwekwe Sports Club), Knights v Scorpions (Masvingo Sports Club).