Cricketer fined ZW$30k for causing death of former tennis ace Chingoka

By Paul Katanda

ZIMBABWEAN cricketer, Tarisai Kenneth Musakanda, was fined ZW$30,000 after he was found guilty of culpable homicide following a car accident which resulted in the death of former tennis player, Gwinyai Chingoka.

The accident happened in January this year.

In passing judgement, Harare magistrate Evelyn Mashavakure stated that imprisonment would be too harsh since the Musakanda was already suffering from trauma for causing the death of another person.

The magistrate further indicated the tragedy was as a result of ordinary negligence by Musakanda.

The court averred the celebrated batsman failed to take a proper look out since it was dark, raining and the deceased was wearing dark colours.

According to court papers the athlete failed to keep proper lookout of the road and hit Chingoka, who was crossing Simon Vengai Muzenda road.

Chingoka then sustained fractures on the left leg and elbow due to the impact.

After accidentally hitting the now deceased, Musakanda stopped and ferried the tennis star to Parirenyatwa Hospital for treatment.

Due to the severity of injuries, Chingoka was then transferred to West End Hospital, where he later died.

Takudzwa Jambawo prosecuted the matter.