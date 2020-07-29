Cricketer Raza Off Of Caribbean Premier League

Spread This News











By Sports Reporter

ZIMBABWE national cricket team all-rounder Sikandar Raza left the country on Tuesday for Trinidad and Tobago, in the Caribbean ahead of his participation in the eighth edition of the Caribbean Premier League.

The 34-year-old cricketer will feature for the record holders of the competition Trinbago Knight Riders, a franchise based in Port of Spain, Trinidad and Tobago.

Trinbago Knight Riders have won the premier Twenty20 competition in the Caribbean three times.

Raza is the second Zimbabwean to be picked for the Caribbean Premier League after former national team captain Graeme Cremer.

“Super excited to be on my way for @cplt20. First part of the journey takes me to Dubai, can’t wait to finally join the @tkriders family. Please keep me in your prayers,” he took to social media on Tuesday.

Six teams including Barbados Tridents, Guyana Amazon Warriors, Jamaica Tallawahs, St Kitts & Nevis Patriots, St Lucia Zouks, and Trinbago Knight Riders are set to compete in the event to be played behind closed doors from August 18 to September 10.

However, Raza will not be the only Zimbabwean flavour at the tournament with cricket legend and former England coach Andy Flower participating as the St Lucia Zouks coach.

Former Zimbabwe coach Phil Simmons who is currently the head coach of the West Indies team is Barbados Tridents coach.

The 33-game Caribbean Premier League Twenty20 tournament will kick off next month with defending champion Barbados Tridents against St. Kitts and Nevis Patriots and Guyana Amazon Warriors taking on the Trinbago Knight Riders.

Just like the recent Test between England and West Indies in England, the six-team tournament will be played in empty stadiums and in a bio-secure environment with strict protocols in place to protect players and the public from the spread of Covid-19.

Organizers worked with the government of Trinidad and Tobago to ensure the tournament could be staged this year despite the Covid-19 pandemic.