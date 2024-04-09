Crisis as sugar prices hit US$4 per 2kg packet

Spread This News

By Alois Vinga

THE cost of living continues to spiral beyond the reach of many with sugar souring to a high of US$4,00 per 2kgs over the last weekend.

A visit by NewZimbabwe.com to several tuckshops downtown, as well as traders located in selected suburbs, revealed that ordinary folk will be left with no choice except to imbibe sugarless tea if the situation obtaining on the ground persists.

Speaking to one tuck shop operator on why the prices have continued to rise almost daily, scarcity of the commodity and increased prices by wholesalers was cited as chief among the reasons.

“I have no choice except to pass down the price pinch. The wholesalers have been increasing the commodity’s prices daily in the past weeks. Last week I ordered a case with 10X 2kgs of sugar for US$29,00 on a Monday. When I went back for another order on Saturday I found the same commodity being sold at US$33,00.

“This translates to UIS$3,30 per pocket of sugar and if I add the transportation costs and what a few you will bear with us that we are not even making much profit but just servicing our customers,” he said.

Some of the traders said in recent weeks they have been noticing a surge in the commodity’s shortages.

Cheaper traders have settled for US$3,50 per 2kgs saying they were still pushing old stock. The current prices signify a 100% increase from the peg of US$2,00 per 2ks as at December 31 2023.

When our news crew visited wholesalers the same sentiments echoed by the tuck shop owners were confirmed by the prices of the commodity with workers manning the wholesale outlets accusing suppliers of the mayhem.

Zimbabwe currently has two mills with a combined annual sugar production capacity of about 640,000 million tons leaving a huge excess which is absorbed by the export market.

Some players in the sector have urged the government to urgently allow the free importation of the commodity arguing local producers seem to be taking advantage of the recent import ban.

Early this year, Finance Minister Mthuli Ncube issued a statement warning traders to desist from the practice of profiteering while taking advantage of the recent tax measures on sugary products.

However, to date nothing tangible has been seen on the prices front as prices of most sugary drinks are now hovering at US$5,00 per 2 litres.

Efforts to contact the Industry and Commerce Minister Dr Mangaliso Ndlovu were fruitless.