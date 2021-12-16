Crisis Coalition Postpones Election Following Delegates’ Attack

Spread This News

By Bulawayo Correspondent

THE Crisis Coalition in Zimbabwe has been forced to suspend its elections in Bulawayo following the disruption of its elective annual general meeting (AGM) by suspected rowdy Zanu PF supporters.

At least three people were seriously injured when the ruling party supporters, armed with an assortment of missiles, assaulted delegates at a local hotel.

The Zanu PF members, some clad in the party’s regalia, stormed the venue of the meeting at around 3:15 pm Wednesday when the organisation was about to conduct its elections.

Crisis Coalition spokesperson-designate, Obert Masaraure told Newzimbabwe.com the elections had been suspended following the disruption.

“Some of our comrades were badly injured, so they could not continue with the process. The coalition is an inclusive and democratic space. We want to afford all members their right to vote. An election date will be announced,” said Masaraure.

The spokesperson said the injured were treated at a local health facility.

During the fracas, hotel property which included dinner plates and water glasses were destroyed.

Before the disruptions, Masaraure who is also the president of the Amalgamated Rural Teachers Union of Zimbabwe (ARTUZ) had been unanimously nominated the organisation’s spokesperson while Gamuchirai Mukurwa had also been nominated unanimously the organization’s treasurer.

Former Zimbabwe Congress Trade Unions (ZCTU) president Peter Mutasa was set to lock horns with one Wadzai for the chairmanship.