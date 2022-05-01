Crisis-ridden Caps United fall to Craneborne Bullets, Bosso Hold Chicken Inn

Spread This News

By Sports Reporter

CAPS United paid a heavy price for their off-field problems after being handed their second successive league defeat following a 2-0 loss against Cranborne Bullets at the National Sports Stadium on Sunday.

Makepekepe were in danger of suffering a walkover after their players threatened to boycott their match against Cranborne Bullets due to outstanding salaries and bonuses.

The Caps United team bus arrived at the match venue empty before the players arrived later in their own cars, 30 minutes after the scheduled kick-off which caused a 45-minute delay to the game.

Due to the delay, the Caps United players did not warm-up before kick-off as they went straight into the action.

In the end, they were made to pay heavily for their unprofessional conduct as Cranborne handed them their second successive loss and their third in four matches to further derail their faint title aspirations.

Nesbert Saruchera’s charges who waited patiently on the field of play while chaos reigned supreme in the Caps United camp needed just 25 minutes to open the scoring. Former FC Platinum player Brian Muzondiwa showed composure to score from inside the box. and give the army side the ideal start.

After going to the break leading 1-0, Cranborne did not waste time increasing their lead when Muzondiwa completed his brace barely a minute into the second half.

Caps United could have lost by a bigger margin if they had been more clinical in front of goal, as Caps United paid dearly for their boycott threats before kick-off.

A miffed Lloyd Chitembwe blasted his players after the match, accusing them of acting like thugs as they demanded their outstanding salaries before the match.

“It was thuggish behaviour from the boys, I don’t think it was necessary,” Chitembwe said.

“I’m sure it has humbled them because of this defeat. When such things happen obviously you stand to lose, you don’t win. I expected this kind of result considering what had happened.”

Caps United have dropped to ninth position on the log on 17 points from 13 matches while Cranborne moved further clear of the relegation zone into 11th on 16 points.

In the biggest match of the afternoon, Highlanders dented Chicken Inn’s championship hopes after holding them to a 1-1 draw in a high-profile Bulawayo derby encounter at the Barbourfields Stadium.

Bosso opened the scoring through Godfrey Makaruse, who tapped home in the 21st minute to put his side in control of the encounter.

In form forward, Brian Muza however saved the Gamecocks by equalising in the 76th minute as the game ended in a stalemate.

The result means Dynamos now holds a two-point lead at the top of the log ahead of second-placed Chicken Inn.

In another match played on Sunday, third-placed Manica Diamonds edged ZPC Kariba 1-0.

Castle Lager Premier League Week 13 Results:

Friday: Yadah 1-1 Triangle

Saturday: Herentals 1-0 FC Platinum, Black Rhinos 3-2 Tenax, Bulawayo City 0-1 Bulawayo Chiefs, Ngezi Platinum 0-1 Harare City, Whawha 1-2 Dynamos

Sunday: CAPS United 0-2 Cranborne Bullets, Highlanders 1-1 Chicken Inn, Manica Diamonds 1-0 ZPC Kariba