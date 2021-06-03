Critically Ill Patients Involved In Fatal Karoi Road Accident

The Health Ministry ambulance that was involved in an accident in Karoi Wednesday

By James Muonwa Mashonaland West Correspondent

A KAROI District Hospital ambulance reportedly ferrying critically ill patients to Chinhoyi Provincial Hospital was late Wednesday afternoon involved in a fatal crash in which an undisclosed number of people died.

The road traffic accident occurred around the Buffalo Downs area along the Chirundu-Harare highway, which is a danger zone.

Sources have confirmed the accident and NewZimbabwe.com was trying to get in touch with the police and Health Ministry officials for an update.