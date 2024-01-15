Critics Choice Awards 2024 red carpet highlights

On Sunday night the biggest stars in Hollywood gathered at the Barker Hanger in Santa Monica, California, for the 29th Critics Choice Awards in celebration of outstanding achievements in television and cinema.

Once again celebrities were dressed to the nines as they stepped out onto the red carpet.

Here are a few of our favourite looks on the night.

‘Barbie’ star Margot Robbie stepped away from the colour pink and opted to wear a crimson red custom Balmain gown which she accessorised with Lorraine Schwartz jewellery.