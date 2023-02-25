Critics shame Zimbabwe’s abstention from UN vote on Anti-Russia resolution

Spread This News

By Staff Reporter

ZIMBABWE was among 32 countries that abstained from the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) Anti Russia vote on Wednesday.

The United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) approved a nonbinding resolution that calls for Russia to end hostilities in Ukraine and withdraw its forces, sending a message on the eve of the first anniversary of the invasion that Moscow’s aggression must stop.

141 nations supported the resolution and voted to condemn Russia and Zimbabwe was among the 32 countries that abstained.

Only six countries, Belarus, North Korea, Eritrea, Mali, Nicaragua and Syria joined Russia in voting against.

Commenting on Zimbabwe’s abstention, former education minister and government critic David Coltart said the move meant the country is in supporting of the war.

“Well done Zambia, Malawi, Botswana and Lesotho for voting in the UN that Russia should withdraw from Ukraine.

“Another shameful abstention from the Zanu PF regime on behalf of Zimbabwe.

“I have no doubt the vast majority of Zimbabweans do not support this war,” Coltart said.

As a result of the war, food inflation has soared in Zimbabwe reaching up to 285% since the onset of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine with four million people of the rural population food insecure.