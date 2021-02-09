Crocodile Attacks, Kills 4-Year-Old Girl

Spread This News











By James Muonwa, Mashonaland West Correspondent

FOUR-YEAR-OLD Pisha Alberto of Nyamhunga suburb in Kariba died Saturday after she was mauled by a crocodile, which reportedly strayed from the lake into a stream that cuts across Nyamhunga 3, Batonga residential suburb.

Pisha’s elder sister, who was strapping the now deceased on her back, was seriously injured in the attack.

The tragic incident occurred when a group of children was crossing the stream when the reptile pounced.

Zimbabwe Parks Authority (ZimParks) spokesperson, Tinashe Farawo confirmed the incident.

“It’s very unfortunate that a 4-year-old child was killed by a crocodile in Kariba late afternoon on Saturday while her sister escaped with serious injuries,” he said.

Farawo added the residents managed to kill the reptile before the arrival of ZimParks rangers. They also managed to retrieve the now deceased’s body.

“It’s unfortunate it is another life lost in such circumstances. We are encouraging communities to treat every water body with caution, especially during this rainy season (when wild animals stray from their natural habitats).”