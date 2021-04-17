Crocodiles Maul Silobela Boy (15)

Spread This News











By Staff Reporter

VILLAGERS in Donsa area, Silobela are now living in fear of being attacked by crocodiles after the man-eating reptiles recently mauled a boy who had gone to Gweru River to swim.

Silobela Ward 29 councillor Willard Moyo confirmed incident.

“The whole area of Ward 29 is living in fear for their lives and their livestock. This was after losing a 15-year-old boy to these reptiles,” Moyo said.

He said farmers were also losing their livestock to the reptiles.

“The crocodiles are now attacking our livestock. We urge the authorities to act faster and fetch these crocodiles so that our people and livestock are safe,” he said.

Meanwhile, Moyo has praised Zibagwe Rural District Council over its efforts in trying to eliminate the problem animals.

“We would like to applaud the Zibagwe Rural District Council which came and eliminated one of the reptiles. That is a step in the right direction,” he said.