Cropserve Pvt Ltd diversifies into Weighing Solution Systems

A new subsidiary of Cropserve, a renowned company based in Zimbabwe, has recently been launched to offer innovative weighing solutions. Cropserve Technology, a newly established division specialising in various weighing scales suitable for use in homes, industries, and the agricultural sector. Cropserve Technology offers scale supplies, installation, maintenance, and sales services.

Cropserve is an exceptional company that has successfully weathered the challenges of the harsh economic climate for over twenty years. They consistently exceed customers’ expectations by offering unparalleled service and introducing exclusive brands. Cropserve Technology is committed to upholding its excellent reputation and delivering exceptional service to its clients.

In an interview with Newzimbabwe.com, Cropserve Technology’s general manager, Brendan Bell shared the company’s intentions to introduce new technologies in the industrial and agricultural sectors.

Bell said, “At Cropserve Technology, we offer comprehensive weighing solutions encompassing sales, installations, and maintenance service repair contracts. Our goal is to incorporate cutting-edge technologies into our systems, including specialised technical scales for the agricultural sector that cater to specific services. We pride ourselves on providing fully customised solutions based on our client’s specifications to ensure that each customer gets an accurate weighing system that meets their business requirements.

“As a brand, we are committed to innovation and continuously strive to introduce new technologies. For instance, we have replaced the old cabling system with our new wireless systems. Additionally, we offer top-of-the-line weighing software to enhance our client’s experience.”

According to Bell, the newly established division currently has seven employees and is looking to expand its workforce to a minimum of 20 soon. Cropserve Technology‘s office manager, Andy Chauya, emphasised its commitment to providing top-notch services to their valued clients. Chauya also highlighted their expertise in handling various weighing solution systems and their reputation for reliable and authentic service. Moreover, he mentioned that Trade Measures, an auditing body, has certified their company, ensuring clients verify and purchase the finest scales available at their depot in Msasa.

Andy added, “We offer a variety of scales for customers to choose from, including portion weighing scales that can accurately measure small items such as gold, all the way up to weighbridges for larger objects. Additionally, we provide options for entities without access to electricity, such as battery-operated or solar-powered scales. Our portable axle pads are also a cost-effective alternative to investing in a weighbridge without sacrificing accuracy or functionality.”

Cropserve Technology is expanding to Bulawayo and Mutare, bringing its quality services closer to even more customers. The company is located at 23 Antony Drive, Msasa, Harare, for those interested in availing their services. Customers may also visit their website at www.cropserve.co.zw or contact Andy Chauya: +263 788 261 095.