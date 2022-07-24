Cross Border Traders Association facilitates loans for members

Spread This News

By Bulawayo Correspondent

THE Cross Border Traders Association (CBTA) and First Mutual Holdings have entered into a partnership which will see members of CBTA accessing special loans from the financial institution.

Under the facility which was launched Saturday in Bulawayo, members will be allowed to get loans of up to US$50 000 each.

“Once you get the financial support, no one should abuse the funds to exploit people by pegging prices too high. That is why we are saying we will be monitoring and allowing continuous evaluation of the whole process,” said Bulawayo provincial affairs minister, Judith Ncube at the launch, Saturday.

“As citizens of this country, we need to liberate ourselves, no one will come and do that for us. If financial institutions like First Mutual come forward to partner the cross borders that is a welcome development, as it will enhance importation of basic commodities and increase their availability on the local market.

“I encourage you to forge alliances and networks and create more market places. The association promises to facilitate your passports and visas.

“I also like to encourage all men and women to participate in this developmental programme, which is in line with Vision 2030. As we all know, women are also central to economic development, therefore we should all use our skills to turnaround the economy for the attainment of vision 2030.”

Zimbabwe’s low employment rate has relegated most citizens into the informal sector.

Former Zanu PF member, Killer Zivhu, who heads the CBTA, said the initiative was meant to ease cross border traders’ work in the aftermath of stringent Covid-19 regulations, which had stopped their enterprise.

“What motivated us is that we had two and half years where people were grounded by Covid 19, where borders were closed and there was no movement, so we then thought of engaging financial institutions like First Mutual to assist our members to get back to where they were before Covid 19 struck,” said Zivhu.