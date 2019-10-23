Crowd trouble mars Dembare, FC Platinum stalemate

By Sports Reporter

CROWD trouble threatened to bring Wednesday’s epic clash between hosts Dynamos and FC Platinum to a premature ending following a 16-minute match stoppage late in the second half.

This was after the home fans threw missiles onto the pitch in protest over referee Brighton Chimene’s decisions that went against the Harare based Zimbabwe giants.

Earlier in the second half, Chimene had disallowed Jarrison Selemani’s goal, which he scored direct from a free kick arguing that he had signalled for an indirect free kick.

And with about 11 minutes to go to fulltime, Chimene made another controversial call when Evans Katema was seemingly hacked down by FC Platinum goalkeeper Petros Mhari in a one on one situation and Katema was yellow carded for simulation.

The Dynamos fans were livid and missiles started raining on to the pitch.

With the fans declaring the match over it had to take the intervention of the club officials including CEO Jonathan Mashingaidze for the tie to eventually resume.

It was Dynamos’ sixth draw in a row as well as the club’s eighth in the last nine matches in the local league.

But unlike other draws, this was one Dembare coach Tonderai Ndiraya celebrated.

“Basically, I am satisfied by the performance of the team. We were playing the champions and one of the best teams in Africa who have just qualified to the group stages in the Caf Champions league,” Ndiraya said.

“It was never going to be an easy match for us. But I thought with some bit of luck, we could have won the match. I don’t know what happened with the free kick.

“So, I can’t comment on that. And then the penalty, from where I was sitting, I thought it was a penalty because there was contact. But the referee saw otherwise because he was closer to the action.”

It was a match in which very little opportunities were created but it was FC Platinum’s Prefect Chikwende who tested Simba Chinani first on the turn inside 15 minutes.

Ali Maliselo had a chance cleared on the line after a corner kick moments later while William Sitima stung Chinani’s palms from a freekick before the breather.

Then came Selemani’s disallowed goal early in the second half before the Katema incident later.

“It’s always hard to play a big team like Dynamos,” FC Platinum coach Lizwe Sweswe said, adding”So, I think it’s a fair result. I think what is important now is to keep picking points. So, it’s a point gained for us. Maybe if we had lost the game, we were going to rue the missed point at the end of the season.”