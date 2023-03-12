‘Cruel and abhorrent’ – former asylum seeker Biti blasts UK’s new migrant policy

By Staff Reporter and Shropshire Star

CRITICISM continues of the British government’s tough new legislation which will ban anyone who arrives in the United Kingdom (UK) in small boats across the English Channel from ever settling in the country.

Announced the measures last Tuesday, Home Secretary Suella Braverman said the government had “pushed the boundaries of international law” with a bill that will bar asylum claims by anyone who reaches the U.K. by unauthorized means, and will compel the government to detain and then deport them “to their home country or a safe third country.” They would be banned from ever reentering the country.

“If you enter Britain illegally, you will be detained and swiftly removed,” Braverman told lawmakers in the House of Commons as she introduced the government’s “Illegal Migration Bill.”

But critics said the plan is unethical and unworkable, since people fleeing war and persecution can’t be sent home, and is likely to be the latest in a series of unfulfilled immigration pledges by successive U.K. governments.

Stanford Biti came to the UK in March 2006 to claim asylum as a refugee from Harare, Zimbabwe, after facing persecution from the national regime, and said he is “angry, disappointed and deeply concerned” by the Government’s proposed Bill.