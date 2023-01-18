Crystal Palace ends Man United’s winning run with 1-1 draw

Spread This News

By Associated Press

LONDON: Michael Olise’s stoppage-time free kick denied Manchester United a 10th straight win as Crystal Palace salvaged a 1-1 draw in the Premier League on Wednesday.

United looked on course to move up to second after Bruno Fernandes’ first-half strike.

However, Olise’s goal in the first minute of stoppage time produced a dramatic end to the match to leave Erik ten Hag and United’s players frustrated.

It could have been even worse for the visitors when Wilfried Zaha burst through on goal before the final whistle, but was denied by Aaron Wan-Bissaka’s last-ditch tackle.

United moved up from fourth to third in the league — level on points with second-place Manchester City — ahead of Sunday’s game against leader Arsenal with eight points separating the teams.

However, Ten Hag will be without influential midfielder Casemiro for the visit to the Emirates Stadium after the Brazil international picked up a fifth yellow card of the season, which means he will be suspended.

A draw will feel like an opportunity missed after United beat Manchester City 2-1 on Saturday to spark hopes of an unlikely title challenge.

Ten Hag’s team went into the match having won its previous nine games in all competitions and losing just once since being beaten 6-3 by City at the start of October.