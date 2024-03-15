Cult leader Madzibaba Ishmael remanded in custody 

Spread This News

By Staff Reporter

Controversial Apostolic sect leader, Ishmael Chokurongerwa (56) has been remanded in custody after he appeared before a Norton magistrate on Thursday.

He is jointly charged with seven leaders of his cult.

The eight are facing two counts of contravening sections of the Burial and Cremation Act and the Children’s Act.

They will be back in court on March 19 for bail ruling.

Chokurongerwa and accomices were arrested on March 12 following a raid at his farm in Nyabira.

This follows revelations that keeping hundreds of families at his farm, abusing women and children.

The State alleges that investigations conducted by the police established that 246 out of 251 children below the age of 18 years found at the farm had no birth certificates and were being used to perform various physical activities for the benefit of the sect’s leadership.

“Police established that all children of school going age did not attend formal education and were subjected to abuse as cheap labour, doing manual work in the name of being taught life skills.”

The police also found 16 graves at Chokurongerwa’s shrine.

Nine were for adults and seven for infants.

All burials, according to the police were conducted without prior registration with the Registrar-General’s office or obtaining burial orders in terms of the country’s burial laws.