Customer Management Institute Releases Fifth Customer Satisfaction Index

By Makanaka Masenyama

THE Chartered Institute of Customer Management (CICM) has released the fifth edition of the Zimbabwe National Customer Satisfaction Index Report (ZimCSI).

The report was released during an Executive Customer Experience Symposium Thursday under the theme “Plan, measure and successfully manage customer/citizen experience”.

The ZimCSI is a national indicator of how companies are performing in terms of customer satisfaction at a sector level.

CICM chief executive Ricky Harris said many companies still have a limited appreciation of producing a quality customer experience.

“Customer experience is a key battleground for companies in today’s economy yet this is a battleground on which many companies struggle,” Harris said.

“ The Customer Experience Symposium, measuring and unpacking of the NCSI report provides a good platform for organisations and individuals to network and exchange ideas that can be applied in their daily work and lives to improve customer satisfaction and organisation bottom line,”

“The conference helps shape the future of customer relationships and experience through a bunch of NCSI insights, sharing customer experience tips, supporting best practices as well as customer journey roadmap ideas,” he added.

Panel discussions were also part of the event from industry experts on “Customer Protection- Customer complaints framework and management, CX as a new frontier for service delivery, Technology as an enabler for service delivery and best practices for a great digital experience, a case study of Mambos Chicken.”

Zimbabwe’s top 10-rated companies in terms of customer satisfaction were announced and honoured at the event.

Some of the top 10 rated companies according to The National Customer Satisfaction Survey as a benchmark for customer satisfaction in Zimbabwe are; Pick n Pay, NetOne, Cassava Ecosure, Meikles Hotel, First Mutual Health, DHL, and Old Mutual in no particular order.

Results were based on the National Satisfaction Survey carried out across the country from the period December 2020 to May 2021.