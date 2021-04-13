CUT Kick-Starts Work On Setting Campus Radio Station

Spread This News











By James Muonwa, Mashonaland West Correspondent

CHINHOYI University of Technology (CUT) has kick started the legal process to allow the learning institution establish a campus radio station, a development set to transform the media landscape in the gold mining and farming town.

In a public notice, CUT confirmed it had applied for a campus radio services licence.

“Take notice that the applicant, Chinhoyi University of Technology, has applied for a Broadcasting Services Licence in terms of Section 10 of the Broadcasting Authority of Zimbabwe (Chapter 12:06),” reads part of the notice.

Contacted by NewZimbabwe.com, the university’s public relations director, Musekiwa Tapera confirmed the development, but could not be drawn to discuss the intricate details of the impending project.

“Indeed, we have filed an application but it’s still premature to make noise about it. We will inform the media when the appropriate time comes,” he said.

If granted the licence, CUT will join another state tertiary institution Great Zimbabwe University (GZU) which operates a campus radio station which is accessible to the general citizenry of ancient Masvingo town.

Meanwhile, CUT counselling officer, Noleen Makumbi recently told the incoming students representative council (SRC) members that the varsity authorities were worried over the dressing of most female students at the campus.

According to the institution’s weekly in-house publication, CUT Update, the female students’ way and type of dressing “left a lot to be desired and this had an adverse impact on the CUT brand.”

Scant dressing that exposes the female anatomy and bordering on nudity is synonymous with most youthful CUT learners.

Makumbi is said to have reportedly expressed the concern during a recent induction workshop for the new SRC members in Darwendale.

“While the university grants students freedom of choice of their dressing that freedom also comes with responsibility and this begins with how responsible we dress and student leaders should help the university spread the message by leading by example,” Makumbi was quoted saying.