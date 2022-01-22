CVR Staff To Work On Weekends: Ministry of Transport

Spread This News

THE Ministry of Transport and Infrastructural development has announced that the Central Vehicle Registry (CVR) will be open during the weekend to clear vehicle number plate blockage as the police crackdown on unregistered vehicles continues.

The Central Vehicle Registry will be operating over the weekend like any other normal weekday to assist motorists who had already applied to get their number plates.

“The Ministry of Transport and Infrastructural Development wishes to advise the motoring public that CVR will be working over the weekends for issuance of number plates to motorists who had already submitted their applications at CVR in order to clear the current blockage,” the Ministry said.

The new applicants have since been advised by the minister of Transport and Infrastructural Development Felix Mhona to use the Zimpost and ZIMRA offices countrywide to decongest the CVR offices.

“For new applicants motorists are advised to use our agencies that is Zimpost and ZIMRA countrywide,’’ the Ministry of Transport and Infrastructural Development announced.

The Zimbabwe Republic Police have announced the cumulative arrest now stands at 9 377 of the ongoing blitz where the police are targeting unlicensed, uninsured and unregistered motor vehicles.